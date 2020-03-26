UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says No Radio Beacon Signal From Crashed Su-27 Fighter

Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

The information about a signal of a radio beacon of an emergency buoy in the area of searches for the pilot of the Russian Su-27 fighter jet, which crashed on Wednesday, has not proven true, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The information about a signal of a radio beacon of an emergency buoy in the area of searches for the pilot of the Russian Su-27 fighter jet, which crashed on Wednesday, has not proven true, the Defense Ministry said.

According to preliminary information, the Su-27 crashed in the Black Sea on Wednesday during a scheduled flight. The search for the pilot is complicated by tough weather conditions.

The Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation said earlier in the day that a radio beacon signal was registered in the Black Sea, bringing hope that the pilot may be there.

"The information about a radio beacon signal, registered by rescue serviced, has not proven true during supplementary exploration of the suspected location of the Su-27 emergency buoy," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the search continues.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

