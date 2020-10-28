Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Burkina Faso's Ambassador in Moscow Antoine Somdah on Wednesday discussed several important issues on further strengthening bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"During the conversation, topical issues of further strengthening of the friendly relations between Russia and Burkina Faso were discussed. At the same time, the intention of Moscow and Ouagadougou to intensify political dialogue, build up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres was confirmed," the message said.

Russia and African states have centuries-long political, economic, trade and cultural relations.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in Sochi in October 2019 and showed that Russia and Africa see each other as promising partners. The summit also served as the foundation for the dialogue between Russia and African countries through creation of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. The first meeting of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Coordination Council took place on October 27 via a video conference. Discussions focused on further development of Russian-African relations and covered joint projects in Africa and topics on preparations for the next summit in 2022.