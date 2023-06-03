MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Recent remarks by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on arms control are destructive in their nature and are aimed at promoting Washington's agenda of disrupting the balance of interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"We have taken note of some remarks by (US President Joe) Biden's National Security Advisor Sullivan at the annual conference of the Washington Arms Control Association. It is an obvious attempt to present the US position in a way that is more attractive to the international community than it has actually been shaped to date. And in addition to all these slogans, it contains an undeniably destructive charge and a mindset of maintaining and strengthening American superiority in some areas with a claim to complete dominance, to further break the balance of interests," Ryabkov told reporters.

He added that Moscow would make a detailed assessment of Sullivan's speech "in some time."

When asked if the United States' countermeasures against Russia regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) could worsen the arms control landscape, Ryabkov said that it is already extremely grave.

"And because of the US, many elements of the former architecture in this area have either been completely destroyed or have been reduced to a semi-lethal state," the deputy foreign minister said.