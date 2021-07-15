UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko, US Climate Envoy Kerry Discuss Climate Change

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry met in Moscow and discussed the problem of climate change, Chernyshenko's office said.

"Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the Coordination Center under the Government of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

During the meeting, the sides discussed "actions of countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create carbon landfills, as well as options for cooperation between the two countries on other issues of the climate agenda.

Russia and the United States can cooperate in monitoring forest fires, Chernyshenko said.

"In particular, cooperation is possible in the field of monitoring forest fires ” a disaster that many countries suffer from. On this issue, the Russian and US sides have agreed to work together," the statement says.

