UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak Arrives In Vienna For OPEC+ Talks - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak Arrives in Vienna for OPEC+ Talks - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has arrived in Vienna for OPEC+ talks on the possibility of a new oil production cut, an informed source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The 33rd ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance will take place in Vienna on Wednesday, marking the first in-person ministerial meeting of the group since March 2020.

The United States added Novak to the "Specially Designated Nationals" list, thus imposing personal sanctions against him.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Vienna Alliance United States March 2020

Recent Stories

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

33 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

33 minutes ago
 T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Frida ..

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

4 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.