Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak Arrives in Vienna for OPEC+ Talks - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has arrived in Vienna for OPEC+ talks on the possibility of a new oil production cut, an informed source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The 33rd ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance will take place in Vienna on Wednesday, marking the first in-person ministerial meeting of the group since March 2020.

The United States added Novak to the "Specially Designated Nationals" list, thus imposing personal sanctions against him.