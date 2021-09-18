Russian Election Commission Says Experienced 3 Cyberattacks From Abroad on 1st Day of Vote

The Russian Central Election Commission said Saturday it had been the target of three cyberattacks on the first day of a legislative election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The Russian Central Election Commission said Saturday it had been the target of three cyberattacks on the first day of a legislative election.

"On September 17, we registered three targeted attacks from abroad," the head of the commission's Federal IT center, Alexander Sokolchuk, said.

Two attacks were focused on scanning the website of the Russian Central Election Commission for vulnerabilities, and the third incident was a DDoS attack that later up to two minutes.

On Saturday morning, the commission's website experienced another DDoS attack, Sokolchuk said.

Voting stations, offline and online, opened on Friday morning and will remain open until Sunday evening.