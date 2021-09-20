Russian Election Commission Says Only 25,830 Ballots Recognized Invalid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Only 25,830 ballots have been recognized invalid following the parliamentary elections in Russia, Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

"According to information received from Russian regions' election commissions as of now, in 35 Russian regions (out of 85) .

.. 25,830 ballots at 107 out of nearly 100,000 polling places were recognized invalid. At the national level, this is an insignificant result," Pamfilova told the commission.