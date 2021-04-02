UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Says Moscow Filed Sputnik V Application With EMA In January, Not March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:24 PM

Russian Embassy Says Moscow Filed Sputnik V Application With EMA in January, Not March

The Russian Embassy in Paris on Friday clarified to French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune that Russia submitted a request to register its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) back in January but received the confirmation for the filing weeks later, denying the French minister's claims that the application was submitted in March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Paris on Friday clarified to French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune that Russia submitted a request to register its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) back in January but received the confirmation for the filing weeks later, denying the French minister's claims that the application was submitted in March.

Earlier in the day, Beaune said the EMA received the application on Sputnik V only in early March.

"We inform Mr. Beaune that the official request for registration of #SputnikV was sent to the @EMA_News on 21/01/21. The agency, however, confirmed receipt of this application only on March 4, 2021. This fact eloquently demonstrates the priorities of the EU bureaucracy in matters of vaccination," the diplomatic mission tweeted.

The Russian vaccine has been under the rolling review procedure with the EMA since March 4. Last week, the drug watchdog confirmed that it has been applying the same standards to its evaluation of Sputnik V as to any other vaccine and is planning inspections of the manufacturing and clinical sites in Russia. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko disclosed that the arrival of EMA's expert group in the country was scheduled for April 10.

Sputnik has already been authorized for use in 59 countries, ranking second worldwide in terms of the number of approvals. According to the medical magazine Lancet, its efficacy against COVID-19 stands at 91.6 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Paris Same January March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Integrated mechanism needed to harness water resou ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation from Indonesian Consulate in Karachi vi ..

2 minutes ago

ATC seeks arguments in Osama Satti murder case

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on firing incident

2 minutes ago

SCO SG, diplomats from over 20 countries including ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.