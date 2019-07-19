UrduPoint.com
Russian Emergencies Ministry Specifies 8 Injured During Evacuation From Plane In Moscow

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Eight people have sustained injuries during an evacuation from a Yerevan-bound flight at the Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport, the press service chief of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Moscow Region branch told Sputnik, changing the authorities' initial assessment.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry told Sputnik that a Boeing 747 plane of the Russian Nordwind Airlines canceled its takeoff from the airport after a sensor went off indicating there was smoke inside the cockpit. Passengers have been evacuated via inflatable slides, while three of them received bumps and bruises, the authorities said.

"Eight people have been injured," Fyodor Polshin said.

