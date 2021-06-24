Russian Emergency Services Respond to Helicopter Crash in Leningrad Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Information about the helicopter crash in the Leningrad Region was received by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, fire and rescue units were sent the scene, the ministry's regional office told Sputnik.

"Information was received about the fall of the Mi-8 helicopter. Fire and rescue units have left for the scene," it said.