UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says Received 2 Shots Of Sputnik V

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says Received 2 Shots of Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Friday that he had received two shots of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"Yes, of course," Naryshkin told reporters when asked a relevant question.

The official specified that he had received both components of the vaccine, adding that he felt good and "comfortable."

At the same time, Naryshkin expressed confidence that he would feel just as good if he had been vaccinated with either of the other two Russian vaccines.

Related Topics

Russia Same

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

18 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.