Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Says Received 2 Shots of Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Friday that he had received two shots of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"Yes, of course," Naryshkin told reporters when asked a relevant question.

The official specified that he had received both components of the vaccine, adding that he felt good and "comfortable."

At the same time, Naryshkin expressed confidence that he would feel just as good if he had been vaccinated with either of the other two Russian vaccines.