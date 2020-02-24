UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Says Nothing Surprising In Attacks On Terrorists In Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:52 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Says Nothing Surprising in Attacks on Terrorists in Idlib

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that there was nothing surprising about the fact that militants in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone were fought back in response to attacks that took place in the positions where the Turkish observation posts were located

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that there was nothing surprising about the fact that militants in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone were fought back in response to attacks that took place in the positions where the Turkish observation posts were located.

Lavrov added that per Russian-Turkish agreement the opposition in Idlib had to separate itself from the terrorists.

"From the agreements that were reached back in September 2018 and re-confirmed a year later, it was clear that the de-escalation zone was turning into an escalation zone, because from there the militants, who did not want to separate themselves from any groups, attacked targets outside the zone.

Nobody ever agreed, within the framework of the agreements reached between the Russian and Turkish presidents, that terrorists would not be retaliated if they act in the way they began to act, so there was nothing unexpected for anyone, I am sure that the Turkish military, who work on the ground, see and understand everything perfectly," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Idlib September 2018 From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Moeen Ali stops practice after hearing Aazan

30 seconds ago

UAE Space Law details announced to facilitate spac ..

26 minutes ago

Ali Zafar to come with teaser on new song for PSLV ..

31 minutes ago

Ryabkov to Head Russia's Delegation at Meeting of ..

4 minutes ago

Warring Parties in Libya Agree to Draft Ceasefire ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Algerian Army Chief of Sta ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.