Russian Foreign Minister Says Nothing Surprising in Attacks on Terrorists in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that there was nothing surprising about the fact that militants in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone were fought back in response to attacks that took place in the positions where the Turkish observation posts were located.

Lavrov added that per Russian-Turkish agreement the opposition in Idlib had to separate itself from the terrorists.

"From the agreements that were reached back in September 2018 and re-confirmed a year later, it was clear that the de-escalation zone was turning into an escalation zone, because from there the militants, who did not want to separate themselves from any groups, attacked targets outside the zone.

Nobody ever agreed, within the framework of the agreements reached between the Russian and Turkish presidents, that terrorists would not be retaliated if they act in the way they began to act, so there was nothing unexpected for anyone, I am sure that the Turkish military, who work on the ground, see and understand everything perfectly," Lavrov said.