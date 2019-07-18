Russian Foreign Minister to Meet With German Counterpart in Bonn on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Germany on Thursday to hold talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Germany's western city of Bonn.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the Russian and German foreign ministers will discuss the situation around Iran, Syria, Libya and arms control.

Additionally, the two diplomats will exchange opinions on the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, science, culture, education and humanitarian sector.

The two ministers are then scheduled to take part in the opening ceremony of the 18th session of the Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German Public Forum in the city of Petersberg, near Bonn.