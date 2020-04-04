Russian Foreign Ministry Starts Receiving Repatriation Applications From Citizens Abroad

The Russian Foreign Ministry has already started receiving repatriation applications from nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will start sending financial help to them soon, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has already started receiving repatriation applications from nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will start sending financial help to them soon, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Saturday.

According to Zakharova, all repatriation applications will be considered by a special commission.

"Work on setting a schedule for the return of Russian citizens will also be resumed on Monday, as it was announced today by the head of the coronavirus response center Tatyana Golikova," Zakharova added.