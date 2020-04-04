- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Foreign Ministry Starts Receiving Repatriation Applications From Citizens Abroad
Russian Foreign Ministry Starts Receiving Repatriation Applications From Citizens Abroad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:00 PM
The Russian Foreign Ministry has already started receiving repatriation applications from nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will start sending financial help to them soon, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has already started receiving repatriation applications from nationals stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will start sending financial help to them soon, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Saturday.
According to Zakharova, all repatriation applications will be considered by a special commission.
"Work on setting a schedule for the return of Russian citizens will also be resumed on Monday, as it was announced today by the head of the coronavirus response center Tatyana Golikova," Zakharova added.