Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Finnish Ambassador to Hand Protest Note

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 03:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it had summoned Finnish Ambassador to Moscow Antti Helantera on Tuesday to hand him a note of protest in connection with the expulsion of the employees of the Russian Embassy in Helsinki.

"The head of the diplomatic mission was strongly protested in connection with the groundless expulsion from Finland of two employees of the Russian embassy in Helsinki as part of the EU anti-Russian sanctions campaign, as well as Finland's confrontational course towards Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

As a response measure, Moscow is expelling two Finnish diplomats from Russia, the statement added.

