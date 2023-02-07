Russian Government Allows Oil Producer Gazprom Neft to Set Up Private Security Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Russian government allowed on Monday Gazprom Neft, the country's third largest oil company and subsidiary of Gazprom, to create a private security company to protect its facilities.

"In accordance with part 1 of article 9.2 of the Federal law 'On the safety of fuel and energy complex facilities,' to grant the public joint-stock company 'Gazprom Neft' the right to establish a private security organization," the government decree said.

According to the document, Gazprom Neft and private security organization Staf-Centr will be the founders of the enterprise with 70% and 30% of the shares, respectively.

In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to tighten the requirements for the security of fuel and energy facilities in order to improve protection against terrorism. According to the law, for these purposes, energy companies authorized by the government have the right to establish "corporate" private security organizations.