UrduPoint.com

Russian Government Allows Oil Producer Gazprom Neft To Set Up Private Security Firm

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Russian Government Allows Oil Producer Gazprom Neft to Set Up Private Security Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Russian government allowed on Monday Gazprom Neft, the country's third largest oil company and subsidiary of Gazprom, to create a private security company to protect its facilities.

"In accordance with part 1 of article 9.2 of the Federal law 'On the safety of fuel and energy complex facilities,' to grant the public joint-stock company 'Gazprom Neft' the right to establish a private security organization," the government decree said.

According to the document, Gazprom Neft and private security organization Staf-Centr will be the founders of the enterprise with 70% and 30% of the shares, respectively.

In June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to tighten the requirements for the security of fuel and energy facilities in order to improve protection against terrorism. According to the law, for these purposes, energy companies authorized by the government have the right to establish "corporate" private security organizations.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin Enterprise June Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

1 hour ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

1 hour ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.