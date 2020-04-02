Russian Government to Discuss Draft Energy Strategy Until 2035 on Thursday - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian government will discuss at its meeting on Thursday the country's draft energy strategy until 2035, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The following issues are to be considered at the meeting: on the draft energy strategy of the Russian Federation for the period until 2035," the statement said.

The cabinet said that in line with Energy Ministry estimates, the implementation of the strategy would contribute to the maximum to Russia's socio-economic development, strengthen and maintain the country's position in the global energy sector.