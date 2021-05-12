UrduPoint.com
Russian Gov't Approves Project On Joint Regional Air Defense System With Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:03 PM

The Russian government has approved a project on the creation of a joint regional air defense system with Tajikistan, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's decree published on the Internet portal of legal information on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Russian government has approved a project on the creation of a joint regional air defense system with Tajikistan, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's decree published on the internet portal of legal information on Wednesday.

"To approve the draft agreement between Russia and Tajikistan on the creation of the united regional air defense system of Russia and Tajikistan, submitted by the Russian Defense Ministry, agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested Federal executive bodies and preliminary worked out with the Tajik side," the decree, which now requires the signature of Russian President Vladimir Putin, read.

