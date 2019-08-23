(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian government is preparing a decree on constructing the world's most powerful nuclear-icebreaker, the flagship of the Lider-class (Project 10510), Alexey Likhachev, the head of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Friday

"The governmental decree, which will dot the i's concerning both the cost and the time frame, is currently being prepared," Likhachev told reporters.

He added that the construction would be fully funded from the country's state budget.

The cost of the construction is estimated at 120 billion rubles ($18.28 billion).

The Lider-class icebreakers (Project 10510) are expected to be equipped with an engine that produces 120 megawatts, making them the most powerful icebreakers in the world. Three icebreakers are expected to be constructed. They will enable year-long navigation through the Northern Sea Route.