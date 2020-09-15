UrduPoint.com
Russian Helicopters In Service Of Over 70 Countries - Rosoboronexport

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:49 PM

Russian Helicopters in Service of Over 70 Countries - Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian-made helicopters are currently in service within the different structures and agencies of over 70 countries, Russia's state intermediary agency for defense exports, Rosoboronexport, said on Tuesday.

"In the helicopter segment, Rosoboronexport's partners are represented by more than 70 countries in the middle East, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Africa, CIS and Europe, where Russian rotorcraft are in service with army, counter-terrorism and special forces units, law enforcement agencies and emergency services," the statement, released at the time of the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia-2020, read.

According to Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev, the Russian delegation will discuss with foreign partners the prospects for cooperation on supplying advanced helicopters of the world-famous Mi and Ka brands abroad during the exhibition, which will be held from September 15-17.

"Despite the current global difficulties, we assess the rate of contracting and replenishing the order book for Russian rotary-wing aircraft projected for the coming years as good. The world market isn't saturated yet; quite the opposite, this niche is expanding, mainly due to the versatility of helicopters, which can be used by law enforcement and civil structures everywhere, primarily in emergencies," Mikheev said, as quoted in the press release.

Rosoboronexport notes that Mi-8/17 series military transport helicopters have been most in demand and therefore most widespread in the world in their class for many years. The popularity of recently modernized attack helicopters such as the Mi-35, Ka-52 and Mi-28 is also growing. Foreign partners also traditionally show great interest in the Mi-26T2 heavy-lift helicopter.

