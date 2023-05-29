UrduPoint.com

Russian Investigative Chief Instructs To Open Case Into US Senator Graham's Comments

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russian Investigative Chief Instructs to Open Case Into US Senator Graham's Comments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into the Russophobic remarks made by US Senator Lindsey Graham, the investigative body said on Sunday.

"Chairman of Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the Main Investigative Directorate to initiate a criminal case over the US senator's comments about killing Russians," the statement said, adding that the authorities will give "a proper legal assessment" of the official's remarks.

Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was filmed meeting with Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday, when he said that getting Russians killed in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money the United States has ever spent.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev United States Money Congress Criminals Sunday Best

Recent Stories

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth sessi ..

ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth session

2 hours ago
 Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in r ..

Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in relegation to EFL Championship

2 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforce ..

UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners inter ..

3 hours ago
 FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.