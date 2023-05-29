MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into the Russophobic remarks made by US Senator Lindsey Graham, the investigative body said on Sunday.

"Chairman of Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the Main Investigative Directorate to initiate a criminal case over the US senator's comments about killing Russians," the statement said, adding that the authorities will give "a proper legal assessment" of the official's remarks.

Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was filmed meeting with Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday, when he said that getting Russians killed in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money the United States has ever spent.