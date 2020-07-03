UrduPoint.com
Russian Investigators Request Data on Nazi Killings of Soviet Civilians to Germany, Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee has sent requests related to the newly discovered crimes by the Nazis against the Soviet population during WWII to Germany, Canada and other countries, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the committee, told Sputnik in an interview.

Archives suggest that over 2 million civilians were murdered by the Nazis on the territory of modern Russia alone during WWII. Details of thousands of those deaths are still unknown. According to Bastrykin, last year the committee initiated criminal probes into the murders of over 30,000 Soviet citizens during WWII.

"Interaction with foreign colleagues is organized within the framework of existing legal assistance mechanisms. Such requests [regarding the Nazi crimes] have been sent to Germany, Canada and a number of other countries, and the investigative committee has already received some of the replies containing relevant documents and is analyzing them as part of the investigation into the criminal cases," Bastrykin said.

