Russian Man Shoots 2 Bailiffs Over Demolition of Illegal Building in Sochi - Authorities

A Russian man on Wednesday fatally shot two court marshals in the city of Sochi as they were trying to evict residents of illegally constructed buildings that are about to be demolished, the office of the Russian Interior Ministry for the Krasnodar Territory said

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) A Russian man on Wednesday fatally shot two court marshals in the city of Sochi as they were trying to evict residents of illegally constructed buildings that are about to be demolished, the office of the Russian Interior Ministry for the Krasnodar Territory said.

Earlier in the day, the police received a report that a man opened fire at the court officials that were evicting people from a tenement building in Sochi's Adlersky district.

"Both bailiffs succumbed to their wounds on the spot. A police squad arrived at a short notice. They detained a 60-year old local and delivered him to the police station" the office said in a statement.

According to a local court, the buildings at the site of the incident were illegally constructed and are due for demolition, per a court order.

The owners tried to appeal the decision in higher courts but to no avail. The Fourth General Jurisdiction Court of Cassation is set to hear the case on August 10.

Witnesses told Sputnik that the man, who is himself an owner of an illegal building, opened fire after special equipment had arrived and felled a fence on his land. The man responded by leaving the house and opening fire at the equipment and then at the bailiffs.

A court spokesperson later told Sputnik that the owners of illegal buildings were unable to substantiate their appeal to suspend the ruling until the court finishes hearing a case.