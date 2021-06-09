UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Man Shoots 2 Bailiffs Over Demolition Of Illegal Building In Sochi - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:56 PM

Russian Man Shoots 2 Bailiffs Over Demolition of Illegal Building in Sochi - Authorities

A Russian man on Wednesday fatally shot two court marshals in the city of Sochi as they were trying to evict residents of illegally constructed buildings that are about to be demolished, the office of the Russian Interior Ministry for the Krasnodar Territory said

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) A Russian man on Wednesday fatally shot two court marshals in the city of Sochi as they were trying to evict residents of illegally constructed buildings that are about to be demolished, the office of the Russian Interior Ministry for the Krasnodar Territory said.

Earlier in the day, the police received a report that a man opened fire at the court officials that were evicting people from a tenement building in Sochi's Adlersky district.

"Both bailiffs succumbed to their wounds on the spot. A police squad arrived at a short notice. They detained a 60-year old local and delivered him to the police station" the office said in a statement.

According to a local court, the buildings at the site of the incident were illegally constructed and are due for demolition, per a court order.

The owners tried to appeal the decision in higher courts but to no avail. The Fourth General Jurisdiction Court of Cassation is set to hear the case on August 10.

Witnesses told Sputnik that the man, who is himself an owner of an illegal building, opened fire after special equipment had arrived and felled a fence on his land. The man responded by leaving the house and opening fire at the equipment and then at the bailiffs.

A court spokesperson later told Sputnik that the owners of illegal buildings were unable to substantiate their appeal to suspend the ruling until the court finishes hearing a case.

Related Topics

Hearing Fire Police Interior Ministry Russia Police Station Man Sochi Krasnodar SITE August From Court

Recent Stories

Brazil&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to reduce go ..

13 minutes ago

Gym-loving Sakkari in perfect shape for French Ope ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest accused for abusing polio worker

2 minutes ago

Moscow Ready to Resume Normal Operation of Embassi ..

2 minutes ago

Inflation in Brazil Exceeds 8% for First Time in Y ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.