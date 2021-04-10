Russian MiG-31 Fighter Jet Intercepts US Aircraft Over Pacific Ocean - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet took off to intercept a US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, the Russian National Defense Control Center said Saturday.

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District was scrambled into the air.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean," the center said in a statement.

It is noted that after escorting the foreign military aircraft from the Far Eastern state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airbase.

"The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. Violations of the state border were averted," the center said.