Russian Ministry Mulls Introducing 90-Day Period of Stay for Foreigners Over Calendar Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday that it was considering the introduction of a single period of short-term stay of foreigners in Russia, which would be limited to 90 days within one Calendar year.

Currently, foreigners who arrive in Russia on a visa-free basis can stay in the country for no more than 90 days within a six month period, with the single visit also lasting no more than 90 days.

"The draft Federal law 'On the conditions of entry (exit) and stay (residence) in the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons' provides for the establishment of a single period of short-term stay for foreign citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation � 90 days within a calendar year," the ministry said.

The bill also proposes to introduce three migration regimes: short-term stay, long-term stay and permanent residence. As part of a long-term stay, foreigners could remain in Russia for more than 90 days during the year without obtaining the right to permanent residence.

The ministry said that for foreigners with the right to long-term stay, namely foreign students and migrant workers, the period of stay will be determined "depending on the grounds for obtaining such a right."

The relevant bill was submitted to the Russian government in September last year, and now it is being finalized by the Cabinet, the ministry added.