Russian Missile Barrage On Ukraine City Kills 17

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 17

Chernigiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Three Russian missiles crashed into Ukraine's historic city of Chernigiv on Wednesday, killing 17 people as officials pleaded for more air defence systems from allies.

Pools of blood gathered on the street at the scene of one strike, where rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble and carried away the wounded on stretchers, official images showed.

As President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for more help from Western allies, the US House of Representatives finally announced a vote on a massive new military aid package that includes some $61 billion in long-delayed support for Kyiv, a move welcomed by President Joe Biden.

In Chernigiv, resident Olga Samoilenko told AFP how she ducked with her children into the corridor of their apartment building for protection when the first missile exploded.

"Our neighbours were already there. We started shouting for everyone to fall to the floor. They did. There were two more explosions. Then we ran to the parking lot," the 33-year-old said.

The official death toll grew to 17 during the day, while emergency services said 60 people -- including three children -- had been wounded.

