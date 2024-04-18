Russian Missile Barrage On Ukraine City Kills 18
Chernigiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Rescuers were removing mountains of rubble on Thursday from the site of a lethal Russian missile strike on Ukraine's historic city of Chernigiv, where at least 18 people were killed in an attack that has prompted fresh pleas for allies to boost Kyiv's overstretched air defence systems.
Three Russian missiles crashed into the northern Ukrainian city on Wednesday, leaving pools of blood on the street at the scene of one strike, where rescue workers searched for survivors and carried away the wounded on stretchers.
The official death toll rose to 18 as of Thursday morning, with 77 people -- including four children -- injured, according to Ukraine's emergency services department.
As President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for more help from Western allies, the US House of Representatives finally announced a vote on a massive military aid package that includes about $61 billion in long-delayed support for Kyiv, a move welcomed by President Joe Biden.
Chernigiv resident Olga Samoilenko told AFP she and her children found shelter in the corridor of their apartment building after the first missile exploded.
"Our neighbours were already there. We started shouting for everyone to fall to the floor. They did. There were two more explosions. Then we ran to the parking lot," the 33-year-old said.
