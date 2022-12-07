UrduPoint.com

Russian National Among Those Detained On Suspicion Of Coup In Germany- Federal Prosecutors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Russian National Among Those Detained on Suspicion of Coup in Germany- Federal Prosecutors

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) A Russian national is among those detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists who plotted a coup in the country, the German federal prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Spiegel reported, citing sources, that German police were conducting one of the country's largest operations against alleged right-wing extremists who planned to storm the Bundestag. A total of 25 men and women have already been detained.

"Early this morning .

.. federal prosecutors arrested 22 alleged members and three alleged supporters of a terrorist organization based on arrest warrants issued by an investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court," the office said in a statement, adding that a Russian women, Vitalia B., is among those detained.

The Russian citizen is suspected of mediating between "conspiracy leader and representatives of Russia." However, there is no reason to believe that Russian officials supported these conspirators, the office noted.

Related Topics

Terrorist Storm Supreme Court Police Russia German Germany Women

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

38 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.