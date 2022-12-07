Russian National Among Those Detained on Suspicion of Coup in Germany- Federal Prosecutors

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) A Russian national is among those detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists who plotted a coup in the country, the German federal prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Spiegel reported, citing sources, that German police were conducting one of the country's largest operations against alleged right-wing extremists who planned to storm the Bundestag. A total of 25 men and women have already been detained.

"Early this morning .

.. federal prosecutors arrested 22 alleged members and three alleged supporters of a terrorist organization based on arrest warrants issued by an investigating judge of the Federal Supreme Court," the office said in a statement, adding that a Russian women, Vitalia B., is among those detained.

The Russian citizen is suspected of mediating between "conspiracy leader and representatives of Russia." However, there is no reason to believe that Russian officials supported these conspirators, the office noted.