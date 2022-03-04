UrduPoint.com

Russian Paralympic Athletes Set To Leave Beijing Soon - National Paralympic Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Russian Paralympic Athletes Set to Leave Beijing Soon - National Paralympic Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian Paralympic team, which was banned from the Paralympic Games in Beijing, intends to leave the capital of China soon, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to take part in the Winter Games in Beijing, scheduled for March 4-13, in a neutral status. However, on Thursday, the IPC overturned its initial decision and completely banned Russians and Belarusians from the Games, citing a threat of a boycott from other countries.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee and its athletes currently do not consider it possible and expedient to stay in Beijing and plan to leave the capital of the Winter Games, the city of wonderful people, in the near future," the RPC said in a release.

Russian athletes have been barred from various international competitions in the past days amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

