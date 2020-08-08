Russian President Offers India Condolences Over Deadly Jet Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on Saturday to Indian leaders and those bereaved by the deadly crash of an airliner in Kerala

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on Saturday to Indian leaders and those bereaved by the deadly crash of an airliner in Kerala.

"Honorable Mr. President, Honorable Mr.

Prime Minister, please accept my deepest condolences for the tragic crash of a passenger plane in the airport near the city of Kozhikode," a message shared by Putin's administration read.

An Air India Express plane with 184 passengers and six crew on board skidded off the runway in wet weather and broke in two after landing on Friday night. Eighteen people, including two pilots, have lost their lives.