Golf: PGA Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's four-ball (better ball) third round of the US PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans two-man team event (par 72):

193 - Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn (USA) 63-70-60

194 - Luke List/Henrik Norlander (USA/SWE) 63-69-62

195 - Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (NIR/IRL) 61-70-64, Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard (USA) 61-70-64.

196 - Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (CAN) 63-69-64, Lee Kyoung-hoon/Michael Kim (KOR/USA) 65-68-62, Kevin Yu/CT Pan (TPE) 64-70-62, Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman (COL/USA)64-69-63.

197 - Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (BEL/SCO)62-71-64, Callum Tarren/David Skinns (ENG) 63-69-65,Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer (USA) 63-69-65.

