Russian President Putin Sends US Leader Trump Telegram Marking Independence Day - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Donald Trump a congratulatory telegram marking the United States' Independence Day holiday, which was held on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"A telegram was sent," Peskov said on Sunday.

The United States celebrates Independence Day on July 4. In honor of the occasion, Trump hosted a large-scale event at the White House which was marked by a large firework display and a flyover of military aircraft.