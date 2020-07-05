UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian President Putin Sends US Leader Trump Telegram Marking Independence Day - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Russian President Putin Sends US Leader Trump Telegram Marking Independence Day - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Donald Trump a congratulatory telegram marking the United States' Independence Day holiday, which was held on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"A telegram was sent," Peskov said on Sunday.

The United States celebrates Independence Day on July 4. In honor of the occasion, Trump hosted a large-scale event at the White House which was marked by a large firework display and a flyover of military aircraft. 

Related Topics

Russia White House Trump Vladimir Putin Independence United States July Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

1 hour ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

2 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on womenâ€™ ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.