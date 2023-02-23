UrduPoint.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin Gave Biden $12,000 Writing Kit, Pen During 2021 Summit In Geneva - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin Gave Biden $12,000 Writing Kit, Pen During 2021 Summit in Geneva - State Dept.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his US counterpart Joe Biden a miniature workshop desk writing set and a pen with an estimated value of $12,000 during their bilateral meeting in Geneva in 2021, according to a US State Department notice containing a list of gifts to US federal employees from foreign government sources that is scheduled to be published on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his US counterpart Joe Biden a miniature workshop desk writing set and a pen with an estimated value of $12,000 during their bilateral meeting in Geneva in 2021, according to a US State Department notice containing a list of gifts to US Federal employees from foreign government sources that is scheduled to be published on Friday.

In Geneva, Putin presented Biden with a Kholuy lacquer gift set on June 16, 2021, which was deposited to the National Archives and Records Administration soon after.

In 2021, Biden received dozens of gifts from foreign leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron also gave Biden a $433 pen, while then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel presented the US leader with a Meissen tea set and a pen drawing of Biden's childhood house in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to the document.

One of the most expensive gifts was received by US First Lady Jill Biden. Afghan First Lady Rula Ghani gave her a silk carpet worth an estimated $19,200.

Following the meeting of the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden presented Putin with aviator sunglasses and a crystal figurine as a gift.

The approximate value of Putin's gift to Biden was not disclosed and remained unknown until today.

The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden and the two presidents assessed it as being productive. They agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability and adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva Scranton Peruvian Nuevo Sol Angela Merkel June From Government Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s T ..

Sheikha Fatima awarded honorary PhD by Japan’s Tokai University

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 202 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends UAE SWAT Challenge 2023

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership w ..

Emirates Publishers Association inks partnership with Lightning Source Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls ..

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar calls on Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyo ..

5 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Bar ..

US Crude Stocks Rise 9th Week in Row, Up 60Mln Barrels Since Start of 2023

5 minutes ago
 US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Pro ..

US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Production Through 2025 - Boeing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.