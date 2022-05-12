UrduPoint.com

Russian Reconciliation Center Says Syrian Serviceman Killed In Shelling By Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Russian Reconciliation Center Says Syrian Serviceman Killed in Shelling by Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) One Syrian serviceman was killed and two others wounded in shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Terrorists' mortar fire in the province of Idlib...

on the government troops' positions... left one Syrian soldier killed," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said, adding that one Syrian serviceman was wounded in terrorists' mortar fire in Aleppo province, and another one in machine-gun fire.

"Over the past 24 hours, three shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. In the province of Aleppo - two attacks, in the province of Idlib - one," he said.

