Russian Seasons Project Chief Confident of Making Planned Tour to South Korea in Fall

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Alexei Lebedev, the director of the international cultural project Russian Seasons, expressed confidence in an interview with Sputnik that the majority of the events of a 2020 tour to South Korea, which was called off due to the pandemic, would be held offline this fall.

"The year of cultural exchanges with South Korea and the year of the Russian Seasons there was moved due to the pandemic to 2021 and should take place this year. I am more and more confident that we will be able to hold a sufficient number of large and interesting events offline in South Korea because they have already started the vaccination process, as well as we here in Russia. According to our forecasts, we are planning to land 'cultural troopers already' this fall," Lebedev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The original program includes over 200 events, such as symphonic concerts, ballet performances and exhibitions, though the final list of participants is still under consideration.

"Due to the fact that the events have to be postponed, we cannot say for sure who will participate. Nowadays, Koreans are choosing good sites for us," Lebedev said.

Among the activities initially planned, there was a tour of the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg, concerts of the state symphony orchestra Novaya Rossiya, festival of folk art "Special Folk Edition," and a tour of the Mariinsky Theatre and the St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theater.

The project, named after fabled performances by the Sergei Diaghilev ballet company in the early 20th-century in Paris, was launched by the Russian Culture Ministry in 2017, in Japan. It is aimed at presenting the best of Russian culture to an international audience.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya is an official media partner of Russia's flagship economic forum.