UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Seismologists Register 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Near Northern Kuril Islands

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

Russian Seismologists Register 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Near Northern Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) SAKHALINSK, Russia, November 28 (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the Pacific Ocean near Russia's Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered at 5:45 a.m. [18:45 on Friday GMT] ...

100 kilometers [over 62 miles] southeast of the island of Paramushir at a depth of 55 kilometers," the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station said.

The head of the station added that residents of Severo-Kurilsk had felt the 4.0 magnitude tremor.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia November

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

4 hours ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

4 hours ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

4 hours ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

4 hours ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

4 hours ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.