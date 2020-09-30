UrduPoint.com
Russian Servicemen Killed Over 133,000 Militants In Syria - Defense Minister Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian troops in Syria have killed more than 133,000 militants, including 4,500 from former Soviet republics, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The military operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, by agreement with Damascus, began on September 30, 2015.

"A total of 865 gang leaders and more than 133,000 militants, including 4,500 militants from the Russian Federation and the CIS countries, have been eliminated," the minister said in an article published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

