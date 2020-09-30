Russian Servicemen Killed Over 133,000 Militants in Syria - Defense Minister Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian troops in Syria have killed more than 133,000 militants, including 4,500 from former Soviet republics, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The military operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, by agreement with Damascus, began on September 30, 2015.

"A total of 865 gang leaders and more than 133,000 militants, including 4,500 militants from the Russian Federation and the CIS countries, have been eliminated," the minister said in an article published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.