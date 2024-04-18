Russian Shelling Kills One In East Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Russian shelling killed one person in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, authorities said, as Moscow ramps up its assault to capture the war-battered region.
Outgunned and outmanned on the battlefield, Kyiv has ceded ground to Russian forces since late last year, evacuating civilians from frontline areas amid an uptick in attacks.
In Selydove, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the front, "one person died and a private home was destroyed" during Russian bombardment, regional head Vadim Filashkin said on Telegram.
"In total, the Russians fired 17 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over a day.
127 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 13 children," he added.
Two people were injured in the nearby town of Krasnogorivka, while in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, officials said Russian shelling wounded at least 16.
The shelling came as Russia said it had thwarted Ukrainian attacks on border territories, downing 20 drones and two ballistic missiles, most over its western Belgorod region.
The defence ministry said it had neutralised 20 drones -- 16 of which were downed -- and two Tochka-U missiles as well as five balloons aimed at deflecting the attention of air defence systems.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From World
-
SEU participates in international exhibition of inventions of Geneva25 minutes ago
-
China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity45 minutes ago
-
Swiss ballet group stages classics in Beijing45 minutes ago
-
Turkish scientists study receive offers, including US, Canada, to maintain research, development stu ..55 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists develop new material for seawater desalination55 minutes ago
-
China issues orange alert for rainstorms1 hour ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang1 hour ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office1 hour ago
-
42 Neolithic sites found in NE China1 hour ago
-
Scottish independence supporters seek to inject life into faltering campaign1 hour ago
-
Georgia's youth dominates pro-Europe street protests2 hours ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang2 hours ago