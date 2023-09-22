Open Menu

Russian Soldier Missing After Attack On Crimea Naval HQ: Moscow

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Russian soldier missing after attack on Crimea naval HQ: Moscow

The Russian defence ministry said one of its servicemen was missing Friday after a Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Moscow's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea

Moscow, (UrduPoint / APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Russian defence ministry said one of its servicemen was missing Friday after a Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Moscow's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea.


The ministry earlier said the serviceman had been killed in the attack, before updating its statement to say the serviceman was in fact missing.
"Earlier today the Kyiv regime launched a missile attack on the city of Sevastopol," Moscow's defence ministry said on Telegram.
"One serviceman was not killed, but is missing," it said, updating its previous post on Telegram.
Ukraine has targeted Crimea throughout Russia's offensive but attacks on military installations there have intensified in recent months.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Post

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remain closed on S ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remain closed on Sept 29

18 seconds ago
 LESCO receives Rs 61.31m on 10th day of recovery c ..

LESCO receives Rs 61.31m on 10th day of recovery campaign

20 seconds ago
 A teenage boy drowns in a canal while bathing

A teenage boy drowns in a canal while bathing

25 seconds ago
 SNGPL disconnects 14 gas connections over illegal ..

SNGPL disconnects 14 gas connections over illegal compressor use

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali chairs ..

Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali chairs meetings of five departments

2 minutes ago
 Tank police seize NCP items worth Rs 5 mln

Tank police seize NCP items worth Rs 5 mln

2 minutes ago
Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th A ..

Vietnam embassy celebrates National Day and 30th Anniversary of Vietnam-UAE ties

11 minutes ago
 Sheraa CEO wins Arabian Business Award

Sheraa CEO wins Arabian Business Award

11 minutes ago
 Ministers attend inaugural ceremony of China-Arab ..

Ministers attend inaugural ceremony of China-Arab Countries Expo

20 minutes ago
 Prime Ministers talent hunt badminton trials

Prime Ministers talent hunt badminton trials

20 minutes ago
 RDMC partners with Indus Hospital for its first he ..

RDMC partners with Indus Hospital for its first healthcare project at Humai vill ..

20 minutes ago
 6 outlaws held, drugs recovered

6 outlaws held, drugs recovered

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World