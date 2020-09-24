Russian Submarine Conducts Target Practice in Black Sea During Kavkaz-2020 Drill- Ministry

The Russian Kolpino diesel submarine has successfully fired a Kalibr cruise missile in the Black Sea as part of the Kavkaz-2020 military maneuvers, the defense ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Russian Kolpino diesel submarine has successfully fired a Kalibr cruise missile in the Black Sea as part of the Kavkaz-2020 military maneuvers, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet's Kolpino submarine fired the Kalibr missile at a coastal target position at the combat training site during the Kavkaz-2020 command post exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

The submarine launched a single missile from underwater, which flew 100 nautical miles (115 miles) until hitting the target.

"Visual surveillance equipment (unmanned aircraft) registered the missile having successfully hit the target," the ministry added.

The Kavkaz-2020 military exercises involve two stages taking place from September 21-26, according to the ministry.