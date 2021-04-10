UrduPoint.com
Russian Tourism Agency Inquiring About Condition Of 6 Nationals After Accident In Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism is looking into the condition of six Russian nationals injured in a road accident in Turkey, adding that 19 other people received no serious injuries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism is looking into the condition of six Russian nationals injured in a road accident in Turkey, adding that 19 other people received no serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Consulate General in Antalya reported a bus accident on the Konya-Aksaray highway, in which 26 Russian nationals were injured. One tourist has died.

"According to the preliminary information received from the embassy and the tour operator, there were 32 tourists on the bus. As a result of the road accident, 26 Russians were injured, one tourist was killed.

All those injured were taken to the nearest hospitals in the towns of Konya and Selcuk. According to the information, 19 tourists were not seriously injured. After they receive all necessary medical assistance, they will be taken to the hotel. The condition of six more people is being specified. They are provided with all the necessary medical assistance," Rostourism said.

According to preliminary information received by the Consulate General from local law enforcement agencies, the driver lost control of the bus on the icy road due to bad weather conditions.

