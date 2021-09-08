UrduPoint.com

Russian Traveler Konyukhov To Finish Construction Of Solar-Powered Catamaran In UK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Famous Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he was set to depart for the United Kingdom to participate in the final stage of the construction of a solar-powered catamaran.

"I am leaving for England on September 14, where the catamaran, which will sail from Chile to Australia, is being constructed," Konyukhov said in an interview at his personal exhibition "Fyodor Konyukhov - man can do everything."

The exhibition will be open for visitors at the VDNH exhibition center in Moscow.

In April, Konyukhov announced that he would set off on a new oceanic voyage, covering over 10,200 miles from Chile to Australia.

The traveler will spend more than a hundred days alone on the ocean.

Konyukhov is a Russian explorer, artist and priest. He is the first and the only person to have reached the five extreme Poles on earth: the North and South Poles, the Arctic Ocean pole of inaccessibility, the top of Mount Everest, and Cape Horn. He has broken several world records, including fastest circumnavigation of the globe by hot-air balloon and crossing the Atlantic Ocean by row-boat in 46 days.

