Russian Upper House Speaker Proposes Creation of Single Platform for BRICS, SCO, EAEU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The speaker of Russia's upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, on Tuesday has proposed creating a single discussion platform for member states of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"Given our commitment to building interregional ties, I am proposing to create a discussion platform that unites other initiatives, such as BRICS, the SCO, and the EAEU," Matviyenko said during the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

According to the upper house speaker, the creation of such a platform could help strengthen global cooperation.

Matviyenko also called for greater legislative support to help the BRICS member states cooperate in the economic and security spheres.

"The efforts of the five states [BRICS member states] need greater legislative support in order to strengthen security and promote economic growth," the upper house speaker said.

These efforts could help economic anti-crisis measures, fiscal and financial matters, and the health care sector, Matviyenko stated, adding that work must also be undertaken to establish a legal framework for digital transformation processes.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are the five member states of BRICS. The bloc's 12th summit is scheduled to take place via videoconference on November 17.