UrduPoint.com

Russian Upper House Speaker Sees No Sign Of Russia's Isolation At G20 Parliamentary Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Russian Upper House Speaker Sees No Sign of Russia's Isolation at G20 Parliamentary Summit

Many participants of the G20 parliamentary summit in Indonesia initiated negotiations with the Russian delegation so there is no sign of the isolation of Russia, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Thursday

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Many participants of the G20 parliamentary summit in Indonesia initiated negotiations with the Russian delegation so there is no sign of the isolation of Russia, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Thursday.

"There can be no talk about the isolation (of Russia). I have spent two days without sleep. I have not had a free minute," Matvienko said at the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta.

According to the speaker, the Russian delegation had talks with all its key partners in the G20, as everyone "understands that accusations blaming Russia for energy and food crises are not true.

"

Matvienko also stated Russia was showing its commitment to its contract obligations on energy and food supplies despite sanctions that were imposed against the country for starting the military operation in Ukraine.

The 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit is taking place in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta from October 6-7. The participants are discussing and providing recommendations on the G20 agenda and priorities ahead of the G20 summit that is scheduled to be held in Bali from November 15-16.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Jakarta Indonesia Chamber October November All From

Recent Stories

Attack on Islamabad to be dealt with might: Qamar ..

Attack on Islamabad to be dealt with might: Qamar Zaman Kaira

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Three Stabbed, Hospitalized in Central London Non- ..

Three Stabbed, Hospitalized in Central London Non-Terrorist Attack - Police

2 minutes ago
 No riverine flood situation in country: FFC

No riverine flood situation in country: FFC

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements of Ashra Shan-e-Rahma ..

Meeting reviews arrangements of Ashra Shan-e-Rahmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH)

4 minutes ago
 'Public complaints being resolved on priority basi ..

'Public complaints being resolved on priority basis'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.