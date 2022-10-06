(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Many participants of the G20 parliamentary summit in Indonesia initiated negotiations with the Russian delegation so there is no sign of the isolation of Russia, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Thursday.

"There can be no talk about the isolation (of Russia). I have spent two days without sleep. I have not had a free minute," Matvienko said at the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Jakarta.

According to the speaker, the Russian delegation had talks with all its key partners in the G20, as everyone "understands that accusations blaming Russia for energy and food crises are not true.

"

Matvienko also stated Russia was showing its commitment to its contract obligations on energy and food supplies despite sanctions that were imposed against the country for starting the military operation in Ukraine.

The 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit is taking place in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta from October 6-7. The participants are discussing and providing recommendations on the G20 agenda and priorities ahead of the G20 summit that is scheduled to be held in Bali from November 15-16.