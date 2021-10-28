Russian, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers to Meet on November 8 - Moscow

UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Venezuelan counterpart, Felix Plasencia, on November 8 to discuss bilateral cooperation and the global agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

"On November 8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with the foreign minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who will be paying his first official visit to our country since his appointment," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Plasencia will discuss bilateral interaction amid sanctions, joint effort against the COVID-19 pandemic, and exchange views about pressing issues on the regional and the international agenda, the spokeswoman added.

