Russian Watchdog Orders Overnight Closure of Restaurants, Toughens Masks Use Rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, made wearing protective masks obligatory in all places of mass gathering and on transport, and also introduced a ban on entertainment events and restaurant operation in the period between 23:00 and 06:00 local time (20:00-03:00 GMT) amid the surge in coronavirus incidence.

"People staying on the territory of the Russian Federation should wear hygienic masks for respiratory organs protection in places of mass gathering, on public transport, in taxis, at parking lots and in elevators," the document read.

"To ban legal entities and individual entrepreneurs organizing entertainment events and providing catering services from providing these services in the period between 23:00 and 06:00," the document read on.

The watchdog also ordered enhanced disinfection on public transport, in taxis, shopping facilities, restaurants and theaters.

The regulation on strengthening measures against COVID-19 enters into force on Wednesday.