Russians Have To Wear Protective Masks In Next Month Or Two - Public Health Official

Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russians will have to wear protective masks for a month or two, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said Monday.

"The main thing to remember is that we will need to comply with the rules in any case. And, most likely, in the next one or two months, we will have to wear masks," Popova said.

The official added that people were learning to live in the new reality, but so was the virus.

"We have to learn to maintain the quality of life and free time considering that the virus is here to stay, it is obvious," Popova said.

"The epidemiologic situation in Russia is stabilizing, it is unquestionable. The number of the infected .. registered daily is lowering," the health official said.

Popova remarked that the pandemic was easing across the world, "but not everywhere."

The public health official added that people who leave Russia would have to be isolated at their own expense for two weeks upon their return.

