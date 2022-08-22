Russians, Ukrainian Charged With Spying Over Unauthorized Arms Plant Entry in Albania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Two Russians and a Ukrainian face espionage charges for entering the territory of an arms plant near the Albanian town of Gramsh, the Albanian state police said.

"Russian citizens MZ, aged 24, and ST, aged 33 years old, and Ukrainian citizen FA, aged 25, (were charged with) criminal offenses of 'assault in the line of duty,' 'dissemination of classified information,' and 'transfer of classified information' committed as a group," the statement read.

The trio have denied the accusations. They say they blog about abandoned Soviet military sites. The military plant in Gramsh remains guarded despite being derelict.

Police said its anti-terrorism unit was handling the case. It has been passed to the Elbasan judicial district prosecutor's office for further processing. Each charge carries a jail term of up to 10 years under the Albanian criminal law.