MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered to organize an investigation into cyberattacks from abroad on the infrastructure of the Russian electronic voting system, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

She noted that cyberattacks from abroad had been committed on the Moscow electronic voting system and on the Independent Public Monitoring portal on Friday, which led to temporary delays in access to relevant online resources.

"The Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee instructed the Main Investigative Directorate to organize a procedural check of this fact with the involvement of experts from the department for investigating cybercrimes and crimes in the field of high technologies with relevant experience," Petrenko said.

Earlier, Ilya Massukh, Deputy Head of the Public Headquarters, Chairman of the Territorial Election Commission of Remote Electronic Voting, told Sputnik that attacks on online voting sites in Moscow had been repelled, after which the protection systems were strengthened.