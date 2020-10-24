UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Response Center Will Not Recommend Closure Of Borders With Other States

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russia's COVID-19 Response Center Will Not Recommend Closure of Borders With Other States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia's coronavirus response center does not plan to recommend the closure of Russia's borders with foreign states amid the epidemiological situation, a spokesperson for the center said.

"I confirm that the response center does not plan to recommend the closure of borders with foreign states," the spokesperson told reporters

More Stories From World

