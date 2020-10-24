Russia's COVID-19 Response Center Will Not Recommend Closure Of Borders With Other States
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 12:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia's coronavirus response center does not plan to recommend the closure of Russia's borders with foreign states amid the epidemiological situation, a spokesperson for the center said.
"I confirm that the response center does not plan to recommend the closure of borders with foreign states," the spokesperson told reporters